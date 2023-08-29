10 Vijay Sethupathi Movies to Watch Before Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Jawan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Super Deluxe: In this film, the actor plays a trans woman named Shilpa and her relationship with her son and former wife.

Vikram Vedha: Vijay plays a dreaded smuggler, who is being hunted by a no-nonsense police officer.

’96: The film is about a two former lovers, meeting after a gap of 22 years at a reunion.

Soodhu Kavvum: The film is a black comedy, exploring how silly talk have taken over the modern society leading to unnecessary problems.

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom: The comedy film sees Vijay play a man who loses his memory just two days before his wedding.

Iraivi: The film is about a trio of three struggling friends and how their actions affect their wives’ lives.

Naanum Rowdy Thaan: Vijay plays a wannabe rowdy, who falls in love with a hearing-impaired girl.

Pizza: The supernatural film is about a pizza delivery guy whose life undergoes a major change after encountering a mysterious circumstance.

 Sethupathi: The actor plays a police officer, whose reputation gets questioned when a suspect gets severely injured in his custody.

Aandavan Kattalai: The film is about two friends who face much trouble to acquire their travel documents before flying to London.