10 Pakistani Celebs Who Hold Indian Citizenship

Adnan Sami

Singer, musician, and composer- Adnan Sami, acquired Indian citizenship in 2016.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Renowned qawwali and playback singer- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, holds an Indian citizenship.

Anwar Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood, a renowned Pakistani writer, comedian, and playwright, is known to hold Indian citizenship.

Sahir Ludhianvi

Renowned poet and lyricist of the Hindi film industry, he migrated to India in 1949 and made his name there.

Begum Para

Veteran actress known for her work in Hindi films. She stayed back in India after the Partition.

Jogendra Nath Mandal

One of the founding fathers of the modern state of Pakistan, he migrated to India a few years after partition.

Mehnaz Begum

The late Mehnaz Begum, a famous Pakistani playback singer, obtained Indian citizenship.

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali

A vocalist from Patiala gharana, he moved to India in 1957 and stayed there until he died in Hyderabad.

Zeba Bakhtiar

Adnan Sami’s ex-wife and actor, who worked in both Pakistani and Indian films, acquired an Indian citizenship.

Faisal Qureshi

A Pakistani golf player, who married  an Indian golf player- Nonita Lall, and started living in New Delhi, India.