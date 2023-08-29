Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
10 Photos Of
Sangeeta Bijlani
That Prove Age Is Just A Number
Sangeeta Bijlani
is ageing backwards! Don’t believe us? These pictures are proof.
Who would say this beauty is 63 years old?
She is a sight to behold with her cascading hair.
Sangeeta Bijlani
looks drop-dead gorgeous in this red hot avatar.
The yesteryear actress can give anyone a run for their money with her stunning-ness!
Isn’t she grace personified in this ethnic outfit?
Sangeeta
looks edgy in this leather outfit.
The former girlfriend of
Salman Khan
is one glam diva.
She looks fresh and dewy faced in this comfortable attire.
It must be her strenuous workout routines that is helping her keep fit and gorgeous.
NEXT:
Alia Bhatt
: The Rani of Expressions