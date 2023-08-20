10 Rare Photos of Chiranjeevi & His Mega Family
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi was born on 22 August, 1955
in Mogalturu,
Andhra Pradesh.
He has worked in 150 movies in different languages including Tamil, Kannada
and Hindi.
Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha Konidala.
The actor with Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.
The Megastar with his wife and son and
Rana Daggubati.
This photo takes us back to the night when the father and son celebrated Diwali together.
On Daughter’s Day, Chiranjeevi shared a lovely picture with his two daughters Sushmita and Sreeja.
The Telugu superstar with his mother.
The picture clearly reveals Chiranjeevi’s strong bond with his mother.
He never misses a chance to spend quality time with his family members.
The actor took his family to watch a movie and shared some glimpses on his social media handle.
Chiranjeevi can be seen standing behind his daughters and embracing them.
