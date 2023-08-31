Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Shah Rukh Khan Action Films to Watch Before Jawan

Pathaan

The action thriller film saw SRK play an exiled RAW agent who must take down a former RAW agent planning to attack India.

Don

The film saw the King Khan play a mafia don, who is hunted by the police of different countries. 

Don 2

The actor reprised his role as the dreaded criminal, who is planning to take over the European drug cartel. 

Karan Arjun

The fantasy action film was about two brothers and their tale of reincarnation to avenge their father’s death.

Raees

The film saw SRK play an underworld criminal who turns to politics later.

Ram Jaane

The action thriller saw him play a boy abandned by his parents, who grows up to become a gangster.

Josh

The romantic action film saw Khan play the leader of a local gang, involved in underhanded activities.

Ra.One

The superhero film saw the actor play double role – one, a nerdy game designer and two, a robot who must fight its opponent.

Main Hoon Na

The action film saw Khan play an uncover Army Major who must fight against a dangerous rogue soldier.

Koyla

The action film saw SRK play a mute orphan, who must fight a powerful local to protect his ladylove.