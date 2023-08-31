10 Shah Rukh Khan Action Films to Watch Before Jawan

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The action thriller film saw SRK play an exiled RAW agent who must take down a former RAW agent planning to attack India.
The film saw the King Khan play a mafia don, who is hunted by the police of different countries.
The actor reprised his role as the dreaded criminal, who is planning to take over the European drug cartel.
The fantasy action film was about two brothers and their tale of reincarnation to avenge their father’s death.
The film saw SRK play an underworld criminal who turns to politics later.
The action thriller saw him play a boy abandned by his parents, who grows up to become a gangster.
The romantic action film saw Khan play the leader of a local gang, involved in underhanded activities.
The superhero film saw the actor play double role – one, a nerdy game designer and two, a robot who must fight its opponent.
The action film saw Khan play an uncover Army Major who must fight against a dangerous rogue soldier.
The action film saw SRK play a mute orphan, who must fight a powerful local to protect his ladylove.