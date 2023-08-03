10 Super Hot Photos Of Ahn Bo Hyun BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Boyfriend

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
K-pop fans are in for a treat! It has been confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun.
Ahn is best known for his work in the TV series Itaewon Class.
Ahn was born in Busan, South Korea, on May 16, 1988.
After graduating from Busan Sports High School, the actor participated in amateur boxing competitions.
Prior to his acting debut in 2014, he worked as a model.
Ahn has acted in shows such as Descendants of the Sun, Dokgo Rewind, and Her Private Life.
His breakthrough came when he played the villainous character of Jang Geun-won in Itaewon Class.
Following which, Ahn has acted in shows such as My Name, Yumi’s Cells, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and See You in My 19th Life.
On August 3, 2023, it was confirmed by the actor’s agency that he and Jisoo are dating.
We wish An Bo Hyun success in both his personal and professional lives.
