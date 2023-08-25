Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
10 Times
Tamannaah Bhatia
Turned Heads
Tamannaah Bhatia looked hot in the holographic corset worn over a white shirt and blue pants.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
She looked chic in the brown pantsuit.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
The actress looked picture-perfect in the green and pink saree.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
She was a sight for sore eyes in the red embellished saree.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah slayed in the black and white suit.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
She oozed sexiness in the black off-shoulder top and matching trousers.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
The diva flaunted her curves in the figure-hugging dress.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
She looked no less than a princess in the red ballroom-style gown.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
She looked graceful in the grey saree with a plunging blouse.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah looked sensuous in the off-shoulder dual-coloured dress.
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
NEXT: 10 Famous Celebrity Deaths Of 2023 So Far