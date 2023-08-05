5 Best Movies of Birthday Girl Kajol
Actress Kajol was born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai.
She is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and the late film director Shomu Mukherjee.
She is married to actor Ajay Devgn and has a daughter Nysa
and son Yug.
As she turns 49 on 5 August, 2023, here’s a look at some of her memorable roles.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
established Kajol as the
girl-next-door.
In
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
, she played a tomboyish college student who realizes her love for her best friend too late.
Her performance in
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
s emotionally charged scenes earned her much praise.
Her portrayal of innocence and vulnerability was widely acclaimed in
Baazigar
.
Kajol’s performance in
Fanaa
was deeply emotional and won her accolades.