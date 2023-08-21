5 Iconic Roles of Birthday Boy Chiranjeevi

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Chiranjeevi, the undisputed megastar of Telugu cinema, turns 68 on 22 August, 2023.
The actor has graced the silver screen with his exceptional acting prowess, magnetic presence, and charisma over the past several decades.
From emotionally charged dramas to high-octane action films, Chiranjeevi’s versatility knows no bounds.
The 1987 movie chronicles the life of a self-educated cobbler’s journey from Rags to Riches. It has been termed as the cult classic film in the Telugu Cinema.
The 2002 movie marked a pivotal moment in Chiranjeevi’s career, demonstrating his ability to command the screen as a mass entertainer.
This 1990 fantasy film not only established Chiranjeevi as a commercial force but also exhibited his romantic side.
The 2003 movie showcased Chiranjeevi’s commitment to addressing societal issues through his roles.
This 1983 movie marked Chiranjeevi’s foray into the role of an action hero.