Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Born on August 20, 1976 in Rohtak, Haryana, Randeep Hooda has wowed fans with his intense acting.
Here are a few of his latest and upcoming project you can add to your watchlist.
Released in June, the plot centres around an alcoholic sergeant and an unresolved murder.
Released on JioCinema, the series is based on the true story of Uttar Pradesh police officer who took on the weapons mafia.
A Netflix series, it is a crime drama set in the Punjab and follows the story of a guy who becomes entangled in a drug trafficking plot.
Hooda is making his debut as a director with this movie. He is also playing the titular role.
He is set to reprise his role as Shankar in Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva, a sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang.
