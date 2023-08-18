5 Must-watch Projects of Randeep Hooda

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Born on August 20, 1976  in Rohtak, Haryana,  Randeep Hooda has wowed fans with his intense acting.

Instagram

randeephooda

Here are a few of his latest and upcoming project you can add to your watchlist.

Instagram

randeephooda

Sergeant

Released in June, the plot centres around an alcoholic sergeant and an unresolved murder. 

Instagram

randeephooda

Inspector Avinash

Released on JioCinema, the series is based on the true story of Uttar Pradesh police officer who took on the weapons mafia. 

Instagram

randeephooda

CAT

A Netflix series, it is a crime drama set in the Punjab and follows the story of a guy who becomes entangled in a drug trafficking plot.

Instagram

randeephooda

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Hooda is making his debut as a director with this movie. He is also playing the titular role. 

Instagram

randeephooda

Laal Rang 2

He is set to reprise his role as Shankar in Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva, a sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang. 

Instagram

randeephooda