5 Movies of Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh 

Adored Couple

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples in the  Hindi film industry. 

They have worked together in several movies starting 2003. 

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

This was their debut film, and it was a romantic drama.

Masti (2004)

This was a comedy thriller, and it was one of their most successful films together.

Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Another comedy movie starring the adorable couple, and it was also a success.

Lai Bhaari (2014)

This was an action film, and it was a moderate success.

Ved (2022)

This was a Marathi-language romantic drama, and it was Deshmukh’s directorial debut.

