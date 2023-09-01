Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Quotes By Shah Rukh Khan During Jawan Trailer Launch

“What we entertain you with should not have a language, should not have a religion, should not have a caste, colour, creed distinction.”

“We should all come together to celebrate entertainment with our families, our loved ones and this is the first step in that direction.”

“We need to empower the biggest force in this world, which is women, so we have to empower them. So, this film is all about them but there’s lot of love, happiness, action, drama, emotion, all of it will be there.”

“Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hun toh isi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. (Now I have gotten bald for you guys so please go to watch that).”

“We have it all that’s why I had to do 6 or 7 get-ups in the film. And I’m there bald also so that’s something I am never ever going to be in life. This is the first and last time.”

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will release in theatres on September 7.

The King Khan launched the trailer yesterday at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The action thriller film also has Deepika Padukone in a special cameo.

The much-awaited film is directed by ace Tamil director Atlee.

The foot-tapping music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander.

