5 Quotes By Shah Rukh Khan During Jawan Trailer Launch

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
“We need to empower the biggest force in this world, which is women, so we have to empower them. So, this film is all about them but there’s lot of love, happiness, action, drama, emotion, all of it will be there.”
“Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hun toh isi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. (Now I have gotten bald for you guys so please go to watch that).”
“We have it all that’s why I had to do 6 or 7 get-ups in the film. And I’m there bald also so that’s something I am never ever going to be in life. This is the first and last time.”
