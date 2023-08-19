5 Rare Photos of Chiranjeevi,
Ram Charan
The megastar of Telugu Cinema, Chiranjeevi is one name that is a brand in itself and needs no special introduction.
The actor will be celebrating his 68th birthday on
22 August, 2023.
The father-son duo smiles for a jovial photo, wherein Ram Charan looks like the spitting image of dad Chiranjeevi.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s twinning tradition began ever since he was a little boy.
Chiranjeevi shared this photo on Ram Charan’s birthday.
Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan (whilte shirt) and Allu Arjun (yellow shirt).
Ram and Chiranjeevi were busy shooting on his mother’s birthday, so the family decided to celebrate it on set.