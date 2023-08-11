5 Sizzling Songs of Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez 

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 38th birthday, today i.e. 11 August, 2023. 

Born in Bahrain, the Sri Lankan beauty has floored the audiences with her amazing performances. 

To mark her birthday, let’s look at some of her most popular songs.

Lat Lag Gaye (Race 2)

Jacqueline definitely wooed the audience with her moves as she groves to the sexy tunes of the song. 

Bad Boy (Saaho)

This rocking track is another club number featuring the ever-sizzling Jacqueline. Her moves have set our screens on fire. 

Ra Ra Rakkamma (Vikrant Rona)

The song, featuring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline, had some trendsetter signature steps. 

Genda Phool

Badshah’s song became extremely popular as people started creating reels and videos as they matched the steps to the hook step of the track. 

Makhna (Drive)

The joyful song featuring Jacqueline and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the major sundowner number from the Netflix original film Drive. 