5 Superhit Songs of Suniel Shetty

Born on August 11, 1961, actor Suniel Shetty made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti.
He has also acted in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and English films.
On Suniel Shetty’s 62nd birthday, here’s looking at five of his most memorable songs.
The song from the movie Hu Tu Tu (1999) was was sung by Hariharan and Lata Mangeshkar.
The song from the movie Dhadkan (2000) was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik.
Yet another legendary love song from the film Dhadkan (2000), was sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.
Picturised on Shetty and Raveena Tandon, the song from Rakshak (1996) was sung by Abhijeet and Chandra Dixit.
The song from the movie 1995 film Takkar was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik.