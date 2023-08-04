6 Times Suhana Khan Set Hearts Racing in Saree-clad Pictures
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Suhana Khan was a vision to behold in an electric blue saree at her friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement bash.
Instagram
Arpita Mehta
She paired the saree with an embellished sleeveless blouse.
Instagram
Arpita Mehta
She accessorised by wearing only golden earrings and a black bindi.
Instagram
Arpita Mehta
Minimal makeup perfectly complemented her saree look.
Instagram
Arpita Mehta
Suhana looked breathtaking in the golden sheer saree with a noodle-strap blouse.
Instagram
Suhana Khan
She was a picture of elegance in the see-through peach saree with a cold shoulder blouse.
Instagram
Suhana Khan
The star kid looked sensational in the ivory white ornate saree.
Instagram
Suhana Khan
She looked spectacular in the red saree with sequin work.
Instagram
Suhana Khan
Suhana looked pretty in the intricate black saree with a corset-style blouse.
Instagram
Suhana Khan