5 Ways To Dress Like
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon in Sarees
The diva exudes grace and elegance in the black saree.
She oozes glamour in the embellished golden saree.
Kriti Sanon in Bodycon Dresses
She looks chic in the off-shoulder red dress.
The actress flaunts her curves in the pale yellow dress.
Kriti Sanon in Pantsuits
She looks uber smart in the black suit with a matching corset top.
She is a vision to behold in the olive green suit.
Kriti Sanon in Athleisure
The actress looks sporty in the green monotone co-ord set.
She slays in a sports bra and printed joggers.
Kriti Sanon in Monochrome
The leggy lass looks stylish in th
e hot pink dress.
She looks gorgeous in the green pleated dress.