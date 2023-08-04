6 Best Movies of Birthday Girl Malavika Mohanan 

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Malavika made her acting debut in 2013 and ever since then she has come a long way. 

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Not only has she carved a niche for herself in the South film industry, but she has also made her debut in Bollywood. 

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

As the Malayalam actress turns 30 on 4 August, 2023, here’s a look at her best movies.

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva She plays the role of Isha, a woman who helps Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) to understand his powers.

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Master In a Tamil thriller starring Vijay, she plays the role of a doctor who works in a government school.

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Arjun Reddy She plays the role of the love interest of Arjun (Vijay Deverakonda) in this telugu movie. 

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

C/O Saira Banu Mohanan plays the love interest of Arjun (Dulquer Salmaan) in this Malayalam movie. 

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Lothara She plays the role of a police officer in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s starrer Malayalam crime thriller.

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Oru Vadakkan Selfie Mohanan plays the role of Sarah, the love interest of Siddharth (Nivin Pauly) in this Malayalam movie.

Instagram

Malavika Mohanan