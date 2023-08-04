6 Best Movies of Birthday Girl Malavika Mohanan
Malavika made her acting debut in 2013 and ever since then she has come a long way.
Not only has she carved a niche for herself in the South film industry, but she has also made her debut in Bollywood.
As the Malayalam actress turns 30 on 4 August, 2023, here’s a look at her best movies.
Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva
She plays the role of Isha, a woman who helps Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) to understand his powers.
Master
In a Tamil thriller starring Vijay, she plays the role of a doctor who works in a government school.
Arjun Reddy
She plays the role of the love interest of Arjun (Vijay Deverakonda) in this telugu movie.
C/O Saira Banu
Mohanan plays the love interest of Arjun (Dulquer Salmaan) in this Malayalam movie.
Lothara
She plays the role of a police officer in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s starrer Malayalam crime thriller.
Oru Vadakkan Selfie
Mohanan plays the role of Sarah, the love interest of Siddharth (Nivin Pauly) in this Malayalam movie.
