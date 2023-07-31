8 Best Movies of Birthday Girl Mrunal Thakur!

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Mrunal was born on August 1, 1992, in Dhule, Maharashtra. On her 31st birthday, here’s a look at some of her movies.
Mrunal Thakur played the lead role as Sonia, a young girl who gets trapped in the global sex trafficking trade while searching for her sister.
In this biographical drama, she portrayed the role of Supriya, the love interest of mathematician Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik Roshan.
Mrunal Thakur featured in this action thriller the wife of a police officer who is involved in a controversial encounter operation.
She appeared in one of the segments of this anthology horror film directed by Zoya Akhtar.
Mrunal Thakur starred in this sports drama alongside Shahid Kapoor.
The story of a boxer who overcomes personal tragedy to achieve success, name.
A news anchor becomes a hero when he takes a hostage on live television.
A Telugu-language period romantic drama film in which Thakur plays a dual role as Sita and Noor Jahan.