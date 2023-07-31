8 Best Movies of Birthday Girl Mrunal Thakur!

Mrunal was born on August 1, 1992, in Dhule, Maharashtra. On her 31st birthday, here’s a look at some of her movies.

Love Sonia (2018) 

Mrunal Thakur played the lead role as Sonia, a young girl who gets trapped in the global sex trafficking trade while searching for her sister.

Super 30 (2019) 

In this biographical drama, she portrayed the role of Supriya, the love interest of mathematician Anand Kumar, played by  Hrithik Roshan.

Batla House (2019) 

Mrunal Thakur featured in this action thriller the wife of a police officer who is involved in a controversial encounter operation.

Ghost Stories (2020) 

She appeared in one of the segments of this anthology horror film directed by  Zoya Akhtar.

Jersey (2020) 

Mrunal Thakur starred in this sports drama alongside  Shahid Kapoor. 

Toofaan (2021) 

The story of a boxer who overcomes personal tragedy to achieve success, name. 

Dhamaka (2021) 

A news anchor becomes a hero when he takes a hostage on live television.

Sita Ramam (2022) 

A Telugu-language period romantic drama film in which Thakur plays a dual role as Sita and Noor Jahan.