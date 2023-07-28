8 Comedy Films of Sanjay Dutt

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Actor Sanjay Dutt has essayed diverse roles in action, drama, thriller, and romance genres, captivating audiences with each performance.
Among his wide array of films, it is his comedy roles that have added a unique flavour to his repertoire and won the hearts of fans across generations.
Sanjay Dutt plays a lovable goon who pretends to be a doctor, spreading humor and compassion in this heartwarming comedy.
In the sequel, Munna Bhai promotes Gandhian principles with his unique blend of wit and humour.
Sanjay Dutt leads a group of eccentric characters on a hilarious treasure hunt, filled with non-stop laughter and wild antics.
Sanjay Dutt leads a group of bumbling friends in this slapstick comedy, filled with crazy antics and uproarious situations.
Sanjay Dutt and Govinda team up in this riotous comedy.
Sanjay Dutt and Govinda find themselves embroiled in a series of hilarious mishaps as they impersonate each other.
Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn play two conmen who engage in uproarious pranks, making it an entertaining watch.
Sanjay, alongside a stellar cast, delivers laughs galore in this comedy revolving around a bag of stolen diamonds.