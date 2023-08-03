9 Best Performances  by Birthday Boy Sunil Grover

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

The Kapil Sharma Show

A comedy talk show where Sunil Grover gained immense fame for his character “Guthi.”

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Comedy Nights with Kapil 

Another comedy show where Grover’s character “Guthi” became a household name.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Bharat 

An epic drama featuring Sunil Grover in a memorable role as Salman Khan’s best friend.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Gabbar is Back 

A vigilante action film where Sunil Grover plays a serious role alongside Akshay Kumar.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Pataakha 

A comedy-drama film in which Sunil Grover delivers a remarkable performance as a supporting character.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Coffee with D 

A satirical comedy where Sunil plays the role of a journalist trying to interview a gangster.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Tandav 

A political drama web series in which Sunil portrays a pivotal role as a complex strategist. 

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Kanpur Waale Khuranas 

A web series hosted by Sunil, revolving around the fictional Khurana family and their guests.

Instagram

whosunilgrover

Gangs of Filmistan 

A comedy show where  Sunil played various characters and tickled the audience’s  funny bone.

Instagram

whosunilgrover