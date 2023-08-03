Producer: Nibandh Vinod
A comedy talk show where Sunil Grover gained immense fame for his character “Guthi.”
whosunilgrover
Another comedy show where Grover’s character “Guthi” became a household name.
whosunilgrover
An epic drama featuring Sunil Grover in a memorable role as Salman Khan’s best friend.
whosunilgrover
A vigilante action film where Sunil Grover plays a serious role alongside Akshay Kumar.
whosunilgrover
A comedy-drama film in which Sunil Grover delivers a remarkable performance as a supporting character.
whosunilgrover
A satirical comedy where Sunil plays the role of a journalist trying to interview a gangster.
whosunilgrover
A political drama web series in which Sunil portrays a pivotal role as a complex strategist.
whosunilgrover
A web series hosted by Sunil, revolving around the fictional Khurana family and their guests.
whosunilgrover
A comedy show where Sunil played various characters and tickled the audience’s funny bone.
whosunilgrover