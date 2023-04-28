9 Hairstyles Inspired from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu looks elegant with her hair neatly tied in a side bun.

She rocks a dutch pigtail hairstyle. 

The actress aces the beachy wave look.

She is an epitome of
class in this side parted
low bun.

Samantha Prabhu and open blow dried hair are a match made in heaven.

She appears divine with
her tousled braid.

The diva looks sophisticated in an open sleek hairdo.

To give your overall appearance a boost, try a voluminous ponytail like Samantha.

Samantha Prabhu exudes elegance in a messy bun. 

