flaunts her curvaceous figure in the black bikini.
Shama Sikander
Doesn't she give Barbie vibes in the hot pink bikini?
Woah! Shama looks drop-dead gorgeous in the brown two-piece.
The polka dot bikini on the diva exudes retro feels.
The diva looks fabulous in the plain white bikini.
Shama soars temperatures in the cleavage-baring swimsuit.
She is a sight for sore eyes in the red monokini.
She looks uber hot in the black and blue racy bikini.
Shama displays her toned body in the black swimsuit.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More