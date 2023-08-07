Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

9 Inspirational Quotes by Deepika Padukone

The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest.

I meditate. I breathe out what I can’t control and focus on the positives.

I feel ups and downs are a part of one’s career, and this totally depends on how you take it. You can either be knocked down by the negative things, or you can take it in a positive way and learn from it.

I’m a strong believer in the fact that women are born to multi-task. God has made us like that.

I have fought my own battle with depression, and it was important for me to bring a little awareness about it for others.

Maybe because I am from a sports background, I don’t give up easily. I am a fighter.

Comfort is of great importance to me. I really want to encourage girls to dress in whatever they feel comfortable in and not get bogged down by fashion trends.

It’s good to be slightly ambitious, but I believe one shouldn’t be too calculative. It’s good to be on the edge, but I have never followed my mind. I have always followed my heart. And it has yielded the right results.

Every film teaches you something; every experience on every film set with every co-star teaches you something. You learn something new. I think the challenge is to keep working harder and doing better.