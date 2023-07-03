9 Interesting Facts About Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise turns 61 today. Did you know that his birth name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV?
He helped his mother out financially as a young boy by taking up jobs like cutting grass and selling Christmas cards.
The actor was considered for the leading role of Neo in The Matrix. However, fate had other plans for him.
Even though he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise has never won an Oscar. He has been nominated three times so far.
The Hollywood icon has coincidentally divorced all 3 of his wives when they turned 33 years old – Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, and Mimi Rogers.
Tom Cruise has actually scaled the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, during Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
Tom Cruise owns the aircraft model Gulfstream G450. He also has a pilot licence that he received in 1994.
Disney modelled Aladdin after Tom Cruise. This included features from his face and hair.
At 5 feet 7 inches, most of Tom Cruise’s leading ladies in the movies have been taller than him.