+
+
+
+
+
+
'The Kerala Story' actress looks pretty in the white saree with yellow flowers while interacting with elephants.
Adah shows off her brilliant dance moves in the pastel green saree.
She flaunts her Malayali roots in the traditional white and golden saree.
Adah looks drop-dead gorgeous in the red chiffon saree while enacting the Goddess.
Doesn't she look absolutely divine in the pink saree?
The actress looks super sensuous in the light blue saree that highlights her curves.
Adah looks flirty and fun in the yellow polka dot saree.
She is a vision to behold in the chiffon saree with floral prints.
Adah looks breathtaking in the see-through saree with handpainted flowers.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More