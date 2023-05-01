Radhika dazzled in a fitted blue dress and block heels. We loved her star-pattern netted stocking and a pair of opera gloves.
The fashionista nailed the pink
and white combo like a pro.
She looked fabulous in a bright
co-ord set, which included a
bralette top and fitted skirt.
Radhika’s fashion diaries are all about colours. She looked exquisite in this grey corset top and white ripped trousers.
Radhika gave off boss lady vibes in this brown checkered print outfit. It featured a straight slit skirt, a beige bralette, and a cropped blazer.
She set the internet on fire, dressed in a stunning red outfit. It consisted of a slit skirt gathered near the waist and a full-sleeve crop top.
This pink sheer saree seems made of her. It featured floral elements on the border and was paired with a sleeveless, fitted blouse.
Radhika looked gorgeous in this
full-sleeved blazer dress. The
outfit had a threaded striped
pattern with intricately designed
patchwork all over.
Pretty in purple! The actress
slayed the jumpsuit look for a
photoshoot. It featured a straight
bottom, a V neckline, and a
backless appearance.
The Kuttey actress' ensemble featured a solid black shirt with a silver border and a cropped sequin blouse with a plunging V-neckline.