9 Photos Of Nora Fatehi To Leave You Speechless

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Nora Fatehi

looks uber sexy in the bralette and blue co-ord set.

Nora Fatehi

She flaunts her moves in a shimmery top and wide-legged denims.

Nora Fatehi

The diva looks sensuous in a blue sequin saree.

Nora Fatehi

She looks hot in the black latex bodysuit.

Nora Fatehi

Nora looks fabulous in the cleavage-baring red dress.

Nora Fatehi

She displays her  toned figure in the racy black dress.

Nora Fatehi

She looks like a dream in the colourful bodycon dress.

Nora Fatehi

The dancing queen looks stellar in the ruched red latex dress.

Nora Fatehi

Nora looks chic in the buttoned white co-ord set.

Nora Fatehi