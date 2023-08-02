9 Things You Didn’t Know About Maniesh Paul

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

A television host, actor, and comedian, Maniesh was born on August 3, 1981, in Delhi.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Maniesh worked as a radio jockey in Delhi.

He is known for his witty and charming hosting style on reality shows and award functions.

He is also known for his acting and dancing abilities.

Maniesh made his Bollywood acting debut with the movie “Mickey Virus” in 2013.

Maniesh has tickled the audience’s funny bone on numerous occasions.

He has won several awards, including the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. 

Maniesh has actively supported causes related to education and children’s welfare.

Maniesh Paul is married to Sanyukta Paul, and they have two children.

