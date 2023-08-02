9 Things You Didn’t Know About Maniesh Paul
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
A television host, actor, and comedian, Maniesh was born on August 3, 1981, in Delhi.
Instagram
manieshpaul
Before entering the entertainment industry, Maniesh worked as a radio jockey in Delhi.
Instagram
manieshpaul
He is known for his witty and charming hosting style on reality shows and award functions.
Instagram
manieshpaul
He is also known for his acting and dancing abilities.
Instagram
manieshpaul
Maniesh made his Bollywood acting debut with the movie “Mickey Virus” in 2013.
Instagram
manieshpaul
Maniesh has tickled the audience’s funny bone on numerous occasions.
Instagram
manieshpaul
He has won several awards, including the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.
Instagram
manieshpaul
Maniesh has actively supported causes related to education and children’s welfare.
Instagram
manieshpaul
Maniesh Paul is married to Sanyukta Paul, and they have two children.
Instagram
manieshpaul