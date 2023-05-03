9 Times Nargis Fakhri Exuded Elegance
Nargis Fakhri looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver embellished saree.
She looks chic in a dhoti-inspired co-ord set.
The actress looks graceful in a nude ethnic suit.
Nargis gives regal vibes in a pastel-coloured lehenga.
She looks gorgeous in a white ethnic suit.
The 'Rockstar' diva looks stellar in a pink ornate lehenga.
She looks fabulous in an open-slit kurta and churidaar.
Gives vitange vibes in a plum-coloured anarkali suit.
Nargis looks regal in an ornate orange lehenga.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More