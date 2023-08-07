Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
9 Times Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Melted Our Hearts
Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie look adorably at the supermoon.
The actress shows her daughter the outdoors while traveling on a train.
The Chopra-Jonas family enjoy a picnic in the park.
Now isn’t this one of the cutest clicks of the mother-daughter duo?
Priyanka shares a wholesome moment with her daughter while her mother looks over at the two.
The mother-daughter pair go toy shopping.
Priyanka and Malti twin in the same pajama set as they take a mirror selfie.
The global star with her daughter at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple.
Malti looks at her mother intently while Priyanka gets ready for an event.
