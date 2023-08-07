Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

9 Times Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Melted Our Hearts

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie look adorably at the supermoon.

The actress shows her daughter the outdoors while traveling on a train.

The Chopra-Jonas family enjoy a picnic in the park.

Now isn’t this one of the cutest clicks of the mother-daughter duo?

Priyanka shares a wholesome moment with her daughter while her mother looks over at the two.

The mother-daughter pair go toy shopping.

Priyanka and Malti twin in the same pajama set as they take a mirror selfie.

The global star with her daughter at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple.

Malti looks at her mother intently while Priyanka gets ready for an event.

