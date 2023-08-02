Producer: Priyanka Das
A Glimpse Into
Vicky Kaushal’s
Diet Plan
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented names of the Hindi film industry.
From a scrawny boy in Masaan to a macho star i
n Sardar Udham, he has seen a tremendous growth.
The physical change in Vicky Kaushal has piqued the interests of many health aficionados.
As per details shared by his nutritionist Akshay Arora, the actor likes to a keep a balance between taste and health.
The Punjabi actor enjoys healthy versions of prawn ghee roast, lamb burger, and sushi.
He also eats at least 2-4 servings of fruits in a day, as well as loads of colourful vegetables in every meal.
Vicky avoids
non-vegetarian food
on Tuesdays.
His cheat meals usually comprise his mother’s aloo ka paratha, which he eats on Tuesdays mostly.
The actor also enjoys smoothies, which are curated by Akshay.