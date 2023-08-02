Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

A Glimpse Into Vicky Kaushal’s Diet Plan

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented names of the Hindi film industry.

From a scrawny boy in Masaan to a macho star in Sardar Udham, he has seen a tremendous growth.

The physical change in Vicky Kaushal has piqued the interests of many health aficionados.

As per details shared by his nutritionist Akshay Arora, the actor likes to a keep a balance between taste and health.

The Punjabi actor enjoys healthy versions of prawn ghee roast, lamb burger, and sushi.

He also eats at least 2-4 servings of fruits in a day, as well as loads of colourful vegetables in every meal.

Vicky avoids non-vegetarian food on Tuesdays.

His cheat meals usually comprise his mother’s aloo ka paratha, which he eats on Tuesdays mostly.

The actor also enjoys smoothies, which are curated by Akshay.