Ajay Devgn's Luxury Car Collection
Ajay Devgn's latest car is the all-new BMW i7, the flagship electric sedan from the renowned German automaker.
He had recently purchased the brand-new Mercedes S 450 4MATIC too.
The actor also owns the mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan, arguably the most expensive in his garage.
The prestigious Mercedes Maybach GLS600 is another of his possessions.
Ajay also owns the BMW X7, which is a 6-seater premium SUV car.
The third BMW car in his collection is the BMW 7 Series. It is regarded as a pemium sedan car.
The actor is also the proud owner of the iconic Range Rover Vogue. He has a white one in his collection.
The Audi Q7, a premium SUV car, is also owned by Devgn.
The sleek Audi A5 Sportback, a 5-seater sedan, is another of the actor's prized cars.
