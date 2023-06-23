Who is Akanksha Puri, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant?
Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri is one of the contestants to compete in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.
Akanksha hails from a middle-class family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, RK Puri, is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, whereas her mother Chitra Puri is said to be an astrologer.
The actress initially took up modelling gigs while also working as an international cabin crew member.
Her talent was recognized by Studio Green, who gave her the debut role in the Tamil action-comedy Alex Pandian.
Since then Akanksha has appeared in multiple South movies including Praise The Lord and Action.
Her Hindi film debut came in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Calendar Girls. But she became a household name after essaying the role of Mata Parvati in the TV show Vighnahartha Ganesh.
Akanksha Puri created a massive buzz after winning the matrimonial reality TV show Swayamavar - Mika Di Vohti.
Mika Singh exchanged garlands with her during the final episode.
However, later Akanksha clarified in the media, she isn’t marrying Mika Singh and revealed her status to be single.
