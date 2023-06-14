Alaya F’s Hot And Sexy Looks
Be it films, fashion or
fitness, Alaya F always
makes heads turn.
The actress recently made an
appearance in a sequin black
saree which she paired with a
bralette of the same.
The U-Turn actress strikes
a sultry pose in a lovely
maroon bikini from her
most recent beach vacay.
Daughter of Pooja
Bedi, Alaya sits pretty
by the pool in an
asymmetrical bikini.
She looks scintillating
in the racy two-piece.
The diva flaunts her
toned figure in a pastel
blue bikini.
The Jawaani Jaaneman
actress looks scorching
hot in a brown bikini.
She looks gorgeous in a
white bikini.
+ + +
Alaya looks hot in a
blue satin bikini.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More