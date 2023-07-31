ALia Bhatt glows After success of rocky aur rani…
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Alia Bhatt has been praised by everyone for her role as Rani Chatterji in the Karan Johar directorial.
Alia, who is seen in exquisite sarees in the film, decided to go casual as she arrived for a shoot in Mumbai on Monday.
Alia plays the role of a TV journalist in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and falls in love with Ranveer Singh, who is from a biz family.
Alia Bhatt’s stunning chiffons are another big draw in the film. The chiffons, created by Manish Malhotra, are a visual treat.
Alia Bhatt used a variety of colours in her sarees when promoting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her looks won her a lot of rave reviews.
Alia Bhatt has won the hearts of her fans once again, this time as Rani, and now they are looking forward to her next film.