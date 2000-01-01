Alia Bhatt's Saree Saga In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are stealing the limelight.
Alia Bhatt's
"
After all, there’s nothing more romantic or sexy than a saree!
Known for creating iconic saree moments in movies such as Dostana, Main Hoon Naa, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Manish Malhotra is all set to create some magic again.
looks mesmerising in this pink chiffon saree. It is reminiscent of several old-school Hindi films, where the heroine is saree-clad against snowy mountains.
Alia Bhatt
wearing this yellow chiffon saree is making us nostalgic for Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
Alia
The actress shows off her sensuous curves in the pink and green chiffon saree. Doesn't she remind you of Sridevi?
She looks glamorous in the black see-through saree with blue embellishments. The huge earring and nose pin adds a nice touch to her look.
She looks fabulous in the pink saree worn with an embroidered blouse.
in this vibrant red saree is giving glimpses of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas. After all, she is playing a Bengali girl in the film.
Alia
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More