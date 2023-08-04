Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Alia Bhatt Slays Barbiecore Trend Like A True Queen

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of her latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actress wore a gorgeous rani pink saree at the film’s press conference yesterday.

The chiffon saree has been designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

She paired the saree with a matching velvet sleeveless blouse.

Alia kept her hair open, while applied kohl in her eyes.

A black bindi, long earrings, nude lips, and a nose ring completed her look.

In fact, the actress sported some gorgeous chiffon sarees while promoting the film.

Isn’t this multicoloured ombre saree looking fabulous?

And of course, she had kickstarted the promotions in this regal pink saree with green borders.

