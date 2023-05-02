Alia Bhatt looks picture perfect in a vintage-inspired white gown.
Her gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.
She looks striking as she poses on the iconic steps of the MET museum.
Alia wears a pair of
pearl earrings.
She accessorises with a line of diamond rings.
The actress poses with
Prabal Gurung, who
designed the gown.
She is being escorted from the hotel to the venue.
Alia Bhatt's hair accessory is a pearl-embellished bow.
Indeed, Alia made India proud at the Met Gala!