Alia Bhatt's

Debut At Met Gala

Alia Bhatt looks picture perfect in a vintage-inspired white gown.

Her gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

She looks striking as she poses on the iconic steps of the MET museum.

Alia wears a pair of
pearl earrings.

She accessorises with a line of diamond rings.

The actress poses with
Prabal Gurung, who
designed the gown.

She is being escorted from the hotel to the venue. 

Alia Bhatt's hair accessory is a pearl-embellished bow.

Indeed, Alia made India proud at the Met Gala!

