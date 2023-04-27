Impresses In
Fashion Photoshoot
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt makes for
a gorgeous sight in an
orange floral shirt and
blue floral skirt.
She looks whimsical in a
pink shirt and lilac
ruffled skirt.
The diva looks gorgeous
in an oversized
blue dress.
Alia looks chic in an off-
white shirt with a layered
embellished dress and
denims underneath.
+ + +
She looks pretty in the
pink floral ensemble.
+ + +
The superstar looks
gorgeous in a
white jacket.
Alia Bhatt has been
photographed by
Vivek Vadoliya.
Here's a sneak peak of
the BTS action of
the shoot.
Alia Bhatt is gearing
up for making her
debut appearance at
the Met Gala this year.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More