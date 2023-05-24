Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest on May 24, 2023.
He was currently seen
playing the role of
Dheeraj on hit TV
show 'Anupamaa'.
The 51-year-old actor was
at Igatpuri near Nashik,
where he had gone for a
shoot, when he suffered
the heart attack.
Nitesh is best remembered for playing Shah Rukh Khan's assistant in
'Om Shanti Om'.
He was also part of several hit films like Badhaai Do, Dabangg 2, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.
The actor was seen in various TV shows too, such as Saaya, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and Kuch Toh
Log Kahenge.
Nitesh began his
acting journey as a
theatre actor in 1990.
He was married to
actress Ashwini
Kalsekar from 1998
to 2002.
Nitesh tied the knot with TV actress Arpita Pandey in 2003.