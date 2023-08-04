Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani Are Couple Goals
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 56th birthday on 4 August, 2023.
Born in Mumbai to legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan, Arbaaz made his Bollywood debut in 1996.
Arbaaz has often teamed up with his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail on multiple projects.
He was married to actress Malaika Arora, but the couple announced their separation in 2016.
Arbaaz and Giorgia Andriani started dating in 2018. They walked the ramp together as
show stoppers.
A month later, Giorgia posted a picture with Arbaaz and Helen from an award ceremony.
The couple celebrated the New Year of 2019 together as the main guests of an event.
Their relationship was confirmed when Giorgia shared this picture on Valentine’s Day.
Arbaaz also had dishes from Italy by Chef Roberto Zorzoli for his Italian girlfriend.
The love birds don’t miss a chance to pose together.
Taking their relationship to the next level, they went for a vacation to the Maldives.
In April 2023, they were spotted together watching IPL match with Preity Zinta.