Ariana Grande’s Top 9 Glam Fits
Pop up in pink with Ariana: This all-pink look is stellar.
Ariana’s sequin-bordered leather jacket and skirt set sure is one of her most iconic looks.
Ariana poses for her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty in a beautiful nude shade gown.
Nothing ever goes wrong with a little black dress. Ariana’s signature high-ponytail elevates the look.
Ariana is fiery hot in this black and silver outfit. The black gloves and silver high boots are just perfect.
Ariana proves every time that she has an unique fashion type. Nobody would have thought of styling an oversized white shirt like she did.
Ariana is ravishing in her blue skirt and blouse, that she wore to the reality show shooting – ‘The Voice’.
The greyish-brown co-ord set is just perfect for Ariana. She wore it for Allure magazine shoot.