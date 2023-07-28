Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Avneet Kaur
In Stylish Bodycon Dresses
Avneet Kaur recently made her Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
The young actress is known for her bold style and risque outfits.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
She looks like a million bucks in the shimmery black bodycon dress.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
Doesn’t she look gorgeous flaunting her curves in the blue bodycon dress?
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
Avneet oozes oomph in the green cutout dress.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
The starlet gives glam goals in the red bodycon gown with a thigh slit.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
She is a vision to behold in the white dress with a plunging neckline.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
Avneet turns up the heat in the backless black figure-hugging dress.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur
She keeps it chic in the off-shoulder purple dress.
Instagram
Avneet Kaur