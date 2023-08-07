Bollywood Movies Based On Sports Personalities
Producer: Aditi Giri
SAINA
Parineeti Chopra’s Saina is based on the journey of badminton player Saina Nehwal
JERSEY
Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor as talented but failed cricketer who determines to come back on field against all odds.
BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG
Farhan Akhtar essays the role of Indian athlete Milkha Singh in this riveting sports drama.
M.S. DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY
The movie chronicles the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput essayed his role.
’83
The movie stars Ranveer Singh essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and his journey during
1983 Cricket World Cup.
GHOOMER
Ghoomer revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.