Deepika Padukone's Best Traditional Looks

Deepika Padukone is a picture of regal elegance in the white embroidered lehenga.
She keeps it simple yet
striking in the red kurta with
golden pajama.
The diva exudes an aura of grace in the white ruffled saree with a pearl embellished blouse.
She oozes oomph and
glamour in the striped
sequin saree.
Deepika looks vibrant in
the pleated pastel
coloured saree.
The actress looks breathtaking in the mustard coloured velvet suit.
She looks absolutely smashing in the black saree with golden border.
She keeps it fresh and lively in the floral-embroidered lehenga choli.
Deepika is a vision to behold in the shimmery yellow churidaar kurta.