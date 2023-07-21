Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Deepika Padukone Weaves Magic in Sarees

Deepika Padukone is a picture of grace in the ivory saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She cuts a statusque figure in the black saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The diva looks drop-dead gorgeous in the white ruffled saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She looks glamorous in the striped sequin saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika gives regal vibes in the white shimmery saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She looks absolutely stellar in the pastel-coloured pleated saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

This stunning picture from her wedding lives in our heads rent-free!

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The actress looks no less than a queen in the golden Kanjeevaram saree.

Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She looks fabulous in the embellished off-white saree.

Instagram

Shaleena Nathani