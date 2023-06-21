Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Blessed with Baby Boy
Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a baby boy.
The couple became proud
parents on Wednesday (June 21)
morning. The Ajooni actor took
to his Instagram stories to share
the happy news.
Dipika and Shoaib announced
their pregnancy in January
this year.
Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them.
In 2021 too, the rumours of Dipika and Sohaib expecting their first child together had made headlines.
In March this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shoaib talked about becoming a father and revealed how they are preparing
for parenting.
Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka.
The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018.
Many congratulations to the couple and loads of love to the little one!