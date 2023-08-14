Know About Elvish Yadav (Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist)

Siddharth Yadav, popularly known as Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer.

His YouTube channel, “Elvish yadav,” has garnered a 12.8M subscriber base, with his parodies of real-life scenarios and roast videos.

He has a stock market analyzation and a clothing brand page on Instagram. He also has an Insta handle for his NGO- Elvish Yadav Foundation.

Elvish is one of the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and many contestants who were evicted from the house probed him to be the winner.

You can find out on Monday, Aug 14, 2023 whether their predictions are true. It is the day the BB grand finale will be aired on JioCinema.

Elvish was born in a middle-class family in Gurgaon, Haryana, to a Hindi lecturer father and homemaker mother.

He studied at Amity International School, Gurgaon and Bachelor of Commerce at Hansraj College, New Delhi.

Taking inspiration from the renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, Elvish ventured into launching his own YouTube channel in 2016.

His channel was quite well-known for comic content, however, his popularity skyrocketed while being a part of Bigg Boss. 

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan voiced strong criticism towards Elvish, for his misbehavior towards the women of BB house.

This infuriated his fans and got him even more attention. Finally it’s D-day, the day of finding out if the attention takes a positive turn and fetches him the BB S2 title.