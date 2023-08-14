Know About Elvish Yadav (Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist)

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Elvish is one of the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and many contestants who were evicted from the house probed him to be the winner.
He studied at Amity International School, Gurgaon and Bachelor of Commerce at Hansraj College, New Delhi.
Taking inspiration from the renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, Elvish ventured into launching his own YouTube channel in 2016.
This infuriated his fans and got him even more attention. Finally it’s D-day, the day of finding out if the attention takes a positive turn and fetches him the BB S2 title.