Esha Gupta's Sexy Pictures Raise Temperature

Esha Gupta takes the internet by storm with her sexy, sensuous looks.

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in the shimmery high-slit dress with a plunging neckline.

She looks dreamy in the off-shoulder floral dress.

Esha knows how to turn heads in the pink satin ensemble.

Definitely working the yellow figure-hugging dress like a boss!

Bold and beautiful! Esha looks hot in the black blazer and mesh pants.

The diva looks straight of a dream in the blue corset and draped skirt.

She looks captivating in the backless black bodycon dress with a slit.

Esha keeps it chic and minimal in the white dress with chain detailing.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More